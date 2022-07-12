Jamaican sprint stars ready to shine

The trio of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson headline a Jamaican team that threatens to sweep the medals in Eugene at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

Hayward Field could easily see a repeat of last year’s Tokyo Olympic Games, where Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce and Jackson finished 1-2-3. Only the order could be different this time as all three have shown the form to take the top spot.

The three Jamaicans top the world list in the 100m, led by reigning champion Fraser-Pryce with 10.67 ahead of Jackson’s 10.77 and Thompson-Herah’s 10.79. All three are also scheduled to contest the 200m in Eugene.

While Thompson-Herah and Jackson are both seeking their first individual world titles, Fraser-Pryce is looking to burnish an already astounding medal collection.

The 35 year-old “Pocket Rocket” has established herself as the favourite as she aims for a fifth world 100m title to go with her two Olympic golds in the event. Fraser-Pryce could add to her world outdoor collection of nine individual and relay gold medals and 11 overall.

Fraser-Pryce has shown amazing longevity over her career, with her first global title dating back to her 100m victory at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Fourteen years later, she looks as fast and dominant as ever.

Fraser-Pryce has posted the three fastest times of the year, clocking 10.67 in Nairobi in May and at the Diamond League meeting in Paris on 18 June. She ran 10.70 in the heats of the Jamaican Championships, where she pulled up in the semifinals and skipped the final, knowing she has a wildcard into the World Championships.

Fraser-Pryce and Thompson-Herah have been edging closer to the world record of 10.49, set by Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988. Thompson-Herah ran 10.54 at the Prefontaine Classic last year, and Fraser-Pryce set a PB of 10.60 last year in Lausanne.

“This season I am definitely looking forward to run 10.5 and possibly 10.4 because that’s the aim," Fraser-Pryce said in April. "And I think I am on my way to that. I just have to continue to trust that goal and I’ll just continue to put in work.”

The 30 year-old Thompson-Herah, winner of back-to-back Olympic 100m and 200m titles, showed her World Championship credentials by winning the 100m at the Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field on 28 May in her season’s best 10.79.

At the Jamaican Championships, without Fraser-Pryce in the final, Thompson-Herah got off to a slow start and settled for third place in 10.89 as Jackson sped to the upset win in 10.77 and Kemba Nelson grabbed second in a PB of 10.88.

Jackson, a two-time world 4x400m gold medallist, looks to be peaking at the right time. The 27-year-old has run under 11 seconds in each of her last four races, capped by her impressive performances at the national championships in Kingston, where she claimed a 100-200m double.

The Jamaicans’ main challengers will once again be the US athletes. Melissa Jefferson was the surprise winner at the US Championships, running a wind-aided 10.69 (2.9m/s) in the final. She upset pre-race favourite and former national champion Aleia Hobbs, who finished second in 10.72, with Twanisha Terry taking third in 10.74.

Jefferson’s victory came only two weeks after she had finished eighth at the NCAA Championships on the same track in 11.24. Now she faces the prospect of going head-to-head with the powerhouse Jamaican sprinters.

“I have not (run against them) and I’m glad I get the opportunity to,” Jefferson said. “I’m ready for any challenge and anything that may come my way.”