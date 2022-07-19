Ethiopia dominates marathon after Gebreslase's gold July 19, 2022 00:40 Gotytom Gebreslase matched the feat of her male Ethiopian team-mate Tamirat Tola as she won gold in the women’s world marathon title in a championship record time of 2:18:11 in Oregon. Getty Images WATCH the 2022 World Athletics Championships LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News 2022 World Athletics Championships Previous Shot put star Crouser wins gold in Oregon Read Next Faith Kipyegon storms to gold in 1500m final Read - Latest Stories July 19, 2022 05:27 Faith Kipyegon storms to gold in 1500m final July 19, 2022 00:40 Gebreslase claims marathon gold for Ethiopia July 18, 2022 06:39 Shot put star Crouser wins gold in Oregon July 18, 2022 05:52 Holloway retains gold in insane hurdles final July 18, 2022 05:48 Jamaica's Fraser-Pryce wins gold in 100m final July 18, 2022 05:43 Aussie Kennedy takes bronze in pole vault final July 17, 2022 23:02 Record-breaking Tola claims gold in men's marathon July 17, 2022 05:11 Kerley claims blanket finish to win 100m gold July 16, 2022 11:21 Track legend Felix signs off with19th medal July 15, 2022 05:31 Starc withdraws from Oregon 22