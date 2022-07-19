WAFCON 2022
2022 World Athletics Championships

Ethiopia dominates marathon after Gebreslase's gold

Gotytom Gebreslase matched the feat of her male Ethiopian team-mate Tamirat Tola as she won gold in the women’s world marathon title in a championship record time of 2:18:11 in Oregon.

News 2022 World Athletics Championships
