2022 World Athletics Championships

Aussie Kennedy takes bronze in pole vault final

Nina Kennedy has won bronze for Australia in the women's pole vault final after her 4.8 meter feat, two centimetres shy of her own Australian record at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

