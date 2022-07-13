Slick Morocco through to final four July 14, 2022 00:32 5:17 min The scoreline wasn't a reflection of Morocco's dominance as the host nation advanced to the 2022 WAFCON semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Botswana. WATCH 2022 WAFCON LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights News Football Morocco 2022 Women's AFCON Botswana -Latest Videos 5:17 min Slick Morocco through to final four 9:02 min Zambia makes history with epic win over Senegal 0:30 min Rooney lauds Suarez but plays down links 0:30 min Chelsea signs Raheem Sterling from Manchester City 5:28 min Texas rivalry win sees Austin go top in the West 0:36 min Rooney confirmed as D.C. United's new coach 0:25 min Klopp sees positives after loss to Man Utd 2:16 min Pogba opens up on Manchester United struggles 3:04 min Thiem ends 426-day winless stretch 0:55 min Lewandowski reports for Bayern fitness test