Senegal starts WAFCON with a win July 4, 2022 03:07 3:46 min Senegal beat highly-fancied Uganda 2-0 to kick off it's 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign with an important win. WATCH WAFCON 22 LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Football Senegal Uganda -Latest Videos 3:46 min Senegal starts WAFCON with a win 6:04 min Houij makes WAFCON history as Tunisia rolls Togo 0:42 min Nice president happy to see Galtier move to PSG 1:30 min Kyrgios labels Tsitsipas 'soft' after bully jibe 1:30 min Kyrgios upsets Tsitsipas in another feisty clash 1:30 min Cornet serves up a storm to swipe Swiatek away 1:35 min Ronaldo wants out of Manchester United: report 1:30 min Mother of all shocks as Sakkari slumps 1:30 min Djokovic serves up Centre Court drubbing 0:30 min Salah signs new long-term Liverpool deal