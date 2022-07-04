Houij makes WAFCON history as Tunisia rolls Togo July 4, 2022 02:07 6:04 min Mariem Houij scored the fastest goal in Women's Africa Cup of Nations history, taking 18 seconds to give Tunisia the lead in a 4-1 win over Togo. WATCH WAFCON 22 LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Football Tunisia Togo Africa Women's cup of Nations -Latest Videos 3:46 min Senegal starts WAFCON with a win 6:04 min Houij makes WAFCON history as Tunisia rolls Togo 0:42 min Nice president happy to see Galtier move to PSG 1:30 min Kyrgios labels Tsitsipas 'soft' after bully jibe 1:30 min Kyrgios upsets Tsitsipas in another feisty clash 1:30 min Cornet serves up a storm to swipe Swiatek away 1:35 min Ronaldo wants out of Manchester United: report 1:30 min Mother of all shocks as Sakkari slumps 1:30 min Djokovic serves up Centre Court drubbing 0:30 min Salah signs new long-term Liverpool deal