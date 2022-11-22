World Cup: Argentina v Saudi Arabia LIVE NOW November 22, 2022 10:44 2:00 min In what may is likely to be his final World Cup, once-in-a-generation Lionel Messi starts his campaign to lead Argentina to glory in Qatar. WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On DemandFollow our live match commentary, with stats, heat maps and more, here! SAUDI ARABIA PULLS OFF the UPSET OF THE CUP SO FAR! 🚨FULL-TIME🚨 THEY'VE DONE IT!!! #KSA produces one of THE great est upsets in @FIFAWorldCup history, coming from a goal down to beat the mighty #ARG 2-1! | And Group C is WIDE OPEN! | #ARGKSA #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/VemXVgjHry — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 22, 2022 Live commentary STOPPAGE TIME ⏱ STOPPAGE TIME! @Argentina has 8️⃣ minutes of stoppage time to rescue something here... #ARG 1-2 #KSA | #ARGKSA #FIFAWorldCup 📺 Follow it LIVE HERE👇 https://t.co/S4ARBNB3Cj — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 22, 2022 STAT! 🔢 STAT! Thanks to @OptaArabi: The Saudi national team is the first Asian team to score against Argentina by more than one goal in the history of the World Cup! #ARG 1-2 #KSA | #ARGKSA #FIFAWorldCup 📺 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/S4ARBNiUob pic.twitter.com/6uHEMsVUmP — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 22, 2022 Al-Dawsari STUNNER gives Saudi Arabia the lead!! 53' GOOAAALLL! Absolute SCENES in Lusail as Salem Al-Dawsari scores a STUNNER to give #KSA a 2-1 lead!! WOW 👀 #ARG 1-2 #KSA | #ARGKSA #FIFAWorldCup 📺 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/S4ARBNiUob pic.twitter.com/YUmQbgm43j — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 22, 2022 Saudia Arabia draw level through Al-Shehri! 49' GOOOAAALLL! One shot, one goal! Saleh Al-Shehri STUNS #ARG, finishing a fast break counter-attack to draw #KSA level! #ARG 1-1 #KSA | #ARGKSA #FIFAWorldCup 📺 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/S4ARBNAvML pic.twitter.com/9aRyizih7T — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 22, 2022 The tale of the tape at halftime 🇦🇷🇸🇦 The score is 1-0 at half-time, but a closer look at the stats suggests it should be more! 2nd half #ARG v #KSA coming up next! #ARGKSA #FIFAWorldCup 📺 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/S4ARBNiUob pic.twitter.com/B7Op2UT2aU — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 22, 2022 So, how many will Lionel Messi score in Qatar? Let us know ❓ [POLL] How many goals will Lionel Messi score at the Qatar World Cup? ⚽️ #ARGKSA #FIFAWorldCup 📺 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/S4ARBNB3Cj — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 22, 2022 MESSI and GOAT seen in same room? doubt it! WAIT! Have these two been seen in the same room?! #ARG 1-0 #KSA | #ARGKSA #FIFAWorldCup 📺 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/S4ARBNB3Cj pic.twitter.com/kAejEt8Suh — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 22, 2022 Lautaro offside again! ❌ 35' NO GOAL! Lautaro has it in the net again, but again the flag is raised for offside... It's #ARG 1-0 #KSA | #ARGKSA #FIFAWorldCup 📺 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/S4ARBNB3Cj — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 22, 2022 NO GOAL! 28' NO GOAL! Lautaro Martinez's swift strike is denied by VAR 🥵 Let-off for #KSA! It's #ARG 1-0 #KSA | #ARGKSA #FIFAWorldCup 📺 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/S4ARBNiUob pic.twitter.com/NgrUbDOAZe — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 22, 2022 STAT! 4 - Lionel Messi is the fifth player to score at four different World Cup tournaments (2006, 2014, 2018, 2022) after Pelé, Uwe Seeler, Miroslav Klose and Cristiano Ronaldo. Legend. pic.twitter.com/EwEe0VOGEZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 22, 2022 Argentina takes the lead and it just had to be Messi 10' GOOAAALLL! Well, we didn't have to wait long to see this celebration! Messi is off the mark in Qatar, converting a penalty for @Argentina! It's #ARG 1-0 #KSA | #ARGKSA #FIFAWorldCup 📺 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/S4ARBNiUob pic.twitter.com/bUX4wrdPB2 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 22, 2022 Line-ups are in! A look at today's line-ups ahead of kick-off 👀#ARG #KSA | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022 Now, THAT'S a hat!! 🎩 The only hat for the occasion! #ARG v #KSA | #ARGKSA #FIFAWorldCup 📺 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/S4ARBNAvML pic.twitter.com/odL9CMgDwg — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 22, 2022 News Argentina Group C Lionel Messi Football -Latest Videos 2:00 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Argentina v Saudi Arabia 2:00 min Saudis stun Argentina in World Cup boil-over 2:00 min World Cup: Argentina v Saudi Arabia LIVE NOW 1:02 min Iran stars snub national anthem in protest 1:34 min Argentina channeling Maradona's spirt at World Cup 2:04 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: United States v Wales 2:04 min Bale seals deserved draw for Wales against USA 2:00 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Senegal v Netherlands 1:13 min Ronaldo defends timing of explosive interview 1:06 min Socceroos out to capitalise on France injury blues