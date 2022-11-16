The Manchester City defender has not featured for club or country since undergoing groin surgery six weeks ago, but was still selected in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar.

England's first match against Iran comes too soon for Walker, but the 32-year-old feels he will be fit to play in the Three Lions' second group game against the United States on November 25.

"To represent your country at a tournament is a great achievement due to the circumstances leading up to it," Walker said.

"Just because of the injury, it was an operation I had and it was touch a go.

"But it's full credit to the physios, getting me back fit and healthy. I was never worried, I have to believe in myself. I was confident, just about, making sure I prepared right on and off the field.

"If selected, then that's down to the manager, the first game is a bit too short, but from then onwards I'll be good and ready to go."

Walker trained for England on Wednesday alongside City team-mate Kalvin Phillips, who himself was an injury doubt for the tournament having undergone shoulder surgery in September.

James Maddison is expected to be available for the fixture with Iran, despite limping off in his final club match with Leicester City before joining up with England.