The difference between Messi and Ronaldo in Qatar

December 7, 2022 13:38

Two modern greats. Two great rivals. But at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, one seems to be carrying his team through while the other, sadly, appears to be getting carried by his team.

News Portugal Argentina Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi 2022 FIFA World Cup