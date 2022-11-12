Argentina will head to Qatar this month aiming to lift the trophy for the first time since 1986.

Former Barcelona star Messi, who now plays for Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain, said it is likely to be his final World Cup.

He has yet to win the biggest prize in international football, though he helped La Albiceleste to the Copa America title in 2021, finishing as joint- top scorer with four goals.

Messi won the Golden Ball in 2014 after inspiring Argentina to the World Cup final, only to be left watching Germany celebrate Mario Gotze's extra-time winner.

A little more than a week before the 2022 edition, Messi appeared to suggest this Argentina squad has the unity to go as far as the team of eight years ago.

"At the 2014 World Cup, we performed very well. It was an unforgettable experience," he told Ole.

"I enjoyed it a lot and where it became clear to me more than ever that the main and most important thing is to be a strong and united group.

"That ultimately leads you to the important goal.

"Today I feel a lot of similarities between this group and the one from 2014."

Argentina are second favourites behind fellow South American giant Brazil to win the World Cup.

Lionel Scaloni's men have not lost since their 2-0 Copa America defeat to Brazil in the 2019 Copa America final, a run of 35 games.

Argentina begins its Group C campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22 (AEDT) before facing Mexico and Poland in the round-robin stage.