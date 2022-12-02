Souttar declares Messi not the Socceroos' only focus December 3, 2022 00:48 0:25 min Australia tackles Argentina for a spot in the World Cup quarter-final with defender Harry Souttar well aware of the threat posed by the South American side's attacking options. WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On DemandArgentina will bring the best out of the Socceroos Highlights Argentina Football Australia Lionel Messi Socceroos 2022 FIFA World Cup -Latest Videos 0:25 min Messi not Australia's only focus 1:59 min Xhaka in shirt controversy 2:25 min Cameroon bows out by topping group winner Brazil 1:59 min Switzerland rolls on as Serbia is sent packing 2:00 min Suarez claims FIFA always against Uruguay 1:59 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Serbia v Switzerland 2:25 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Cameroon v Brazil 2:00 min No controversy over Ronaldo sub 2:00 min Korean pride overflowing in Qatar 2:00 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Korea Republic v Portugal