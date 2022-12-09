Gareth Southgate confirmed Sterling will be involved in England's showdown with France, but the Three Lions will continue to assess the Chelsea forward's fitness.

Sterling returned home to be with his family after a burglary at their house and missed the 3-0 win over Senegal in the round of 16.

An investigation has been launched by Surrey Police after the raid was reported.

Sterling is now back with the squad in Qatar, and featured in a light training session before the knockout meeting with the reigning champion on Sunday (AEDT).

Southgate is delighted to have the former Manchester City player back at his disposal but said the Three Lions will wait before deciding the role he will play at Al Bayt Stadium.

"I've spoken briefly with him at training, [I] need to pick up with him again later," the England manager said. "It's great he’s back with us.

"He wanted to train today. Normally, we wouldn't do that having been on a long flight, but it was a lighter session.

"He'll be involved tomorrow, but what that looks like? Hard to tell what his level is. We'll just have to assess that, really pleased he's back, and he's an important player for us."