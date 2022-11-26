Solid Souttar says 'job not done yet' November 26, 2022 18:05 1:54 min Australia defender Harry Souttar produced a match-defining performance for the Socceroos in the gutsy 1-0 win over Tunisia that has breathed life into their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. But the job's not done yet. WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand https://www.beinsports.com/au/2022-fifa-world-cup/video/duke-header-lifts-socceroos-to-famous-win-ove/1994088 Interviews Football Australia Tunisia Group D Socceroos Harry Souttar 2022 FIFA World Cup -Latest Videos 0:31 min Xavi backing Messi to lead Argentina to glory 2:14 min The teams that have most impressed Neville so far 2:01 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Poland v Saudi Arabia 5:11 min Josh Mansour stops in for the Early Kick-Off 1:54 min Solid Souttar says 'job not done yet' 4:29 min Socceroos hero Duke explains his goal celebration 3:18 min Ryan reflects on Socceroos sacrifices 2:01 min Lewandowski breaks World Cup drought in vital win 2:00 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Tunisia v Australia 2:00 min Duke header lifts Socceroos to epic win