Youssef En-Nesyri's header for Morocco in the 42nd minute was the game's lone goal with Portugal unable to break through a resolute defence as it was eliminated at the quarter-final stage.

Santos left Ronaldo out of the starting XI for the 6-1 thumping of Switzerland in the round of 16, with his replacement Goncalo Ramos scoring a hat-trick.

The head coach omitted Ronaldo once again against Morocco but this time Ramos failed to make an impact, as Portugal was dumped out despite Ronaldo's introduction shortly into the second half.

Asked if he regretted not starting Ronaldo, Santos told reporters: "No, I don't think so. I have no regrets, no regrets.

"This was a team that played very well against Switzerland.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a great player, he came in when we thought it was necessary. No, I have no regret."

0 - Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score in all eight of his knockout stage appearances at the World Cup (inc. third place play-off), going 570 minutes without scoring and taking 27 shots in the process. Exit. pic.twitter.com/HyTrpoUad0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2022

Ronaldo was left on the bench against Switzerland because of his negative reaction to being substituted against South Korea in Portugal's final group game.

The 37-year-old was heavily criticised after the round-of-16 match but Santos does not feel that fan reaction had any influence on Ronaldo's limited impact against Morocco, after which the forward was shown in tears going down the tunnel.

"I do not think that the criticism he faced had any impact on the match," Santos said.

"We have always been a team that is very united.

"If we take two people that were the most upset about the game, perhaps it was Cristiano and myself.

"We are upset of course, it affects us, but it's part of the game as a coach and a player."

Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez was highly critical of Santos' tactics and launched a stinging attack on the veteran mentor.

"Today, your friend and coach decided wrong," she wrote on Instagram. "That friend for whom you have so many words of admiration, and so much respect.

"The same friend who, putting you on the field, saw how everything changed, but it was too late.

"You can't underestimate the best player in the world and the most powerful weapon you have, just as you can't stand up for someone who doesn't deserve it."

Santos' contract as Portugal boss is due to expire in 2024 but it is rumoured he may resign after this World Cup exit.

Asked whether he would quit as Portugal boss, Santos replied: "I have already discussed this with the president.

"Since 2014 the possibility of resignation has been discussed. This word is not part of our vocabulary.

"We did not go as far as we wanted, it's sad. Our team has great quality, we could have played better but there were games where we needed a touch of luck. That did not happen."