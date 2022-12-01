Pulisic suffered a pelvic injury when scoring the winning goal in the USA's victory over Iran on Wednesday (AEDT).

The Chelsea forward was substituted at half-time, but hopes to recover in time to take on the Oranje at Khalifa International Stadium this weekend.

A USA team spokesman said of Pulisic's pelvic contusion injury during a press conference on Thursday "it's what it sounds like," but the former captain stated: "No, but at the same time, it's not.

"Like, I didn't get, like, hit in the balls."

He said: "It was very painful. You know, that bone is there for a reason, to protect you, I think. And I hit it well. And it was sore, but like I said, I'm getting better."

Pulisic continued: "I took a knee ... to a nice pelvis area - it was not nice."

The former Borussia Dortmund man is determined to play his part when the USA go in search of a quarter-final place.

"I'm gonna go meet now with the team and the medical staff, and make a decision on [training] today," Pulisic said.

"Just kinda see how I'm feeling, taking it day by day right now. But doing everything in my power to be able to be out there on the field Saturday.

"I will do everything in my power to work with this medical team and make sure that I can play."