The star forward wants to take time to "mourn" Brazil's World Cup exit as he hailed the team's youngsters for stepping up in the penalty shootout loss to Croatia.

Brazil, the pre-tournament favourite, is heading home after going down 4-2 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw with the 2018 runner-up at Education City Stadium.

Neymar opened the scoring with a wonderful goal midway through extra time, a strike that took him level with the great Pele on 77 goals for Brazil.

77 - Neymar has now scored 77 goals for Brazil, moving level with Pelé as the joint-highest scorer in their history. Heir. pic.twitter.com/8GvDBU1j5G — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) December 9, 2022

Yet Bruno Petkovic scored with four minutes remaining, with Rodrygo and Marquinhos failing to convert their penalties as Brazil's wait for a sixth world title rolled on.

Neymar did not take a spot-kick, though perhaps would have been in line to take Brazil's fifth had it gone that far.

He had nothing but praise for the teammates that stepped up, as the 30-year-old conceded he was unsure what is next for Brazil, who will have a new coach after Tite confirmed his time in charge had come to an end.

"The feeling is really bad. It's worse today than what happened in the past," Neymar said.

"Unfortunately, it's hard to find words to describe this moment. We tried, we fought, and I'm proud of all my team-mates.

"I'm proud of their personality, of taking the penalty, of their character, because it's not easy to assume that responsibility.

"Rodrygo is a very young boy and every time they came in and played, I always told them: 'This responsibility is mine, I'm the oldest, you have to play football.'

"But he's so out of the curve, he's an ace, and he wanted to take responsibility for the penalty. You can only miss if you hit. Unfortunately, the ball did not go in.

"Not only him, but we will all learn from this. I don't know what will happen from now on in the Brazilian team, but now it's time to mourn."

Neymar had been in tears at full-time, and had to be consoled by teammates on the field.

Richarlison, meanwhile, was crying as he spoke to reporters well over an hour after the final whistle.

"I think we did almost everything right," he said.

"Unfortunately, we will not crown the excellent work we built. Now it's time to suffer a little.

"I have to apologise to our family members and our fans who believed in us until the end. Now it's time to go to the bedroom and cry because we are human beings, we are flesh and blood.

"We suffered a very painful defeat."

Tite insists he will not change where his future lies.

"It is indeed very difficult, but it's a stalemate now about the end of my cycle with the Brazil squad," he told reporters.

"I think the cycle ended and I said that [over] half a year ago. I keep to my word; we shouldn't make a drama about this.

"I said back then there are other great professionals who can replace me. In the past [2018] we lost the World Cup, but I needed a full cycle.

"Now I had the full cycle. The cycle is over."