Virgil van Dijk was left "very hurt" after the Netherlands were knocked out of the World Cup 4-3 on penalties by Argentina.

Goals from Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi looked to have Argentina coasting to the semi-finals but substitute Wout Weghorst scored twice late, including deep into stoppage time, to force the game into extra time.

Neither team could find a winner in the additional 30 minutes but Emiliano Martinez saved from van Dijk and then Steven Berghuis before Lautaro Martinez fired home the deciding spot-kick to knock the Netherlands out 4-3.

5/6 v 1/4 - Argentina have won the most penalty shootouts of any side in World Cup history (5 wins from 6), while only Spain (4) have lost more penalty shootouts at the World Cup than Netherlands (1 win from 4). Contrast. pic.twitter.com/kkvd0QJVh4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 9, 2022

Van Dijk spoke of his frustration at his team pulling itself back into the contest, only to lose on penalties.

"I'm very disappointed that we're out of the tournament, after a very eventful game," the Liverpool star told reporters.

"We showed great character, we came back last 15 minutes, got extra time then it's penalties.

"Unfortunately we couldn't get the job done. We're going home.

"I'm very sad about that, but that's life. We lost on penalties, and that's the thing that is difficult. It's like a lottery.

"We practised penalties a lot but unfortunately he [Emiliano Martinez] made two great saves and we're out.

"I think we were confident but you can't replicate a full stadium where 80,000 fans are whistling against you and a different goalie that you don't face in training."

Netherlands captain van Dijk took the opening penalty of the shootout, only to have his effort saved by Martinez down to the goalkeeper's right.

When asked about his spot-kick after the match, the centre-back said: "I never took it in the Premier League, so it's quite difficult.

"It's never easy, you're under pressure, but I was looking forward to it, I was ready for it.

"He saved it, fair play to him. Bad for us, bad for me.

"I'm very sad, but unfortunately things like this happen in life and it's about how you deal with it.

"I'll be very sad for the next period and I'll regroup, be with my family, and think about good things in life.

"These things happen unfortunately, you can miss, but it doesn't mean you feel fine, I'm very hurt and I felt like I let my guys down a bit.

"It's about turning that feeling into hunger for the rest of the season."

Van Dijk's defensive partner Nathan Ake echoed his skipper's sentiments on the disappointing manner of the exit, having done so well to get back in the game.

"We can be proud. Obviously we wanted more but it wasn't to be," Ake said.

"We stayed in the game, we tried to fight back. In the end, it's painful.

"Maybe in extra time we should've pushed on a bit more, but the legs were a little bit tired."

Ake was also asked for his thoughts on an ill-tempered game that produced 16 yellow cards, more than any other World Cup clash in history, and one red.

"That's part of football," Ake added. "They love their country, they want to fight for their country and we have the same. It's an emotional game. Everyone wants to go through.

"In the end, the penalties decided the game and not the referee."