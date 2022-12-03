Australia was content to frustrate its opponent at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium but Messi carved the Socceroos open in trademark fashion as half-time approached – picking out the bottom-left corner.

If Argentina's first goal was sublime its second bordered on the ridiculous as Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan attempted to dribble his way out of trouble while under pressure and instead only gifted possession to Julian Alvarez, who made no mistake.

Australia halved the arrears when Craig Goodwin's effort deflected off Enzo Fernandez and beyond Emiliano Martinez.

It was an action-packed conclusion as the Aussie pressed forward in search of an equaliser, which almost came in the dying moments only for teenage sensation Garang Kuol to be denied by an on-rushing Martinez.

18 - Aged 18 years and 79 days, Garang Kuol is the youngest player to play in the knockout stages of the World Cup since Pelé in 1958 (17 years, 249 days). Double-take. pic.twitter.com/ZCCPopK0UR — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) December 3, 2022

Argentina held on to set up a quarter-final clash with the Netherlands, who earlier in the day accounted the United States 3-1.

Although it struggled to make any early headway as Graham Arnold's men defended resolutely, La Albiceleste had seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi to thank for the lead with the game's first real attack.

With 35 minutes gone, Messi darted inside from the right wing to latch onto Nicolas Otamendi's lay-off before planting a neat side-footed finish beyond the despairing dive of Ryan.

789 - In his 1,000th career appearance, Lionel Messi has scored his 789th goal, and his first in the knockout stages of the World Cup. Breakthrough. pic.twitter.com/0gPeYqcLmR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 3, 2022

Messi had an effort deflect into Ryan's arms as Argentina chased a second after the restart with the Aussie captain at fault as Argentina doubled the lead on 57 minutes.

Ryan inexplicably tried to dribble his way out of trouble when pressed by Rodrigo De Paul and Alvarez, and the Manchester City striker applied the simplest of finishes after stealing possession.

Australia reduced the deficit out of nowhere when Goodwin's long-range strike found the bottom-right corner via Fernandez, before Lisandro Martinez denied Aziz Behich a remarkable leveller with a fine last-ditch tackle.

Substitute Lautaro Martinez went close on three occasions before Martinez denied Kuol from point-blank range in the final minute of stoppage time.