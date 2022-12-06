The leading scorer in the tournament, with five goals from four appearances, was in the recovery room when his team-mates trained at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Mbappe had been troubled by an ankle injury before the tournament started in Qatar.

The Paris-Saint Germain man has shown no signs of being hampered, lighting up the tournament and putting himself in pole position to claim the Golden Boot.

He scored two superb goals in a 3-1 round-of-16 win over Poland, having also helped himself to a decisive double in a victory over Denmark and found the back of the net in an opening win over Australia.

Mbappe has also provided two assists for Les Bleus.

Al Bayt Stadium will be the venue for a huge last-eight showdown between France and Gareth Southgate's side, which beat Senegal 3-0 to move into the quarter-finals.