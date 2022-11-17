Mane sustained the leg issue while playing in Bayern Munich's 2-0 win over Schalke on Sunday (AEDT), though he was deemed fit enough to be included in Aliou Cisse's 26-man squad.

It was announced on Tuesday that Mane would not play any part in Senegal's opening matches, Cisse's side saying they "will have to rely on playing the first games without Sadio".

But Friday's update confirms Mane's injury will need surgery, thus ruling him out of the entire tournament in Qatar.

A short statement from the Senegalese Football Federation read: "The FSF wishes a speedy recovery to its player Sadio Mane."

It comes as a huge blow for both Mane and Senegal after he played an instrumental part in their Africa Cup of Nations triumph, scoring the winning penalty in the final against Egypt in February.

Senegal faces Netherlands in their Group A opener on Tuesday (AEDT) before meeting Qatar and Ecuador, though it will have to attempt to reach the knockout stages without its star attacker.