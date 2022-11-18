The Bayern Munich forward underwent what his club described as a successful operation on Thursday.

Bayern said in a statement: "During the operation, a tendon was reattached to the head of his right fibula.

"The FC Bayern forward will therefore no longer be available to play for Senegal at the World Cup and will begin his rehab in Munich in the next few days."

ℹ️ Sadio Mané underwent successful surgery in Innsbruck on Thursday evening. He will therefore no longer be available to play for Senegal at the World Cup.



All the best for your recovery, Sadio! ❤️ — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) November 17, 2022

According to widespread reports in Germany, Mane's recovery is unlikely to be a quick one, with the former Liverpool forward said to be facing possibly three to four months out of action.

African player of the year Mane sustained the leg injury when playing in Bayern's 6-1 win against Werder Bremen last week.

He was initially judged fit enough to be included in Aliou Cisse's 26-man Senegal squad for the World Cup, with hopes he could be available by the knockout stages, but subsequent medical checks confirmed the need for surgery.

A short statement from the Senegalese Football Federation read: "The FSF wishes a speedy recovery to its player Sadio Mane."

Senegal face Netherlands in their Group A opener on Monday before meeting Qatar and Ecuador.

Bayern are due to resume their Bundesliga campaign against RB Leipzig on January 20. They headed into the World Cup break as leaders, chasing an 11th consecutive German league title.

They face a Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain, with games scheduled for February 14 and March 8 in that heavyweight contest.