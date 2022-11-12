However, Maddison was quick to eased fears of him missing the tournament through injury.

Despite having only earned one cap three years ago, Maddison's impressive form for Leicester City this season was enough to earn him a place in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for Qatar.

But that spot looked to be in serious peril when, in his final game for the Foxes before the World Cup, Maddison limped off in the 25th minute having put his side a goal up in 2-0 win at West Ham.

There was immediate concern for the 25-year-old but he alleviated those fears after the game.

"It should be fine," Maddison said as he left the London Stadium.

"Injury isn't too bad! A small problem that was causing a bit of soreness. Can't wait to meet up with the lads Monday," Maddison tweeted after the game.

Maddison's Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed that there should not be any problem with the midfielder's fitness for Qatar, telling reporters: "I’ve just spoken to the doctor, he said he’s fine.

"He just felt a little knock on the knee. We didn’t want to risk it for him or the team."

The news will come as a big relief to Maddison and Southgate with England's World Cup campaign scheduled to get under way against Iran on November 22 (AEDT).

According to Southgate, Maddison "earned the right" to be included in his squad after registering the second most Premier League goal involvements among England players in 2022 behind Harry Kane.