Robert Lewandowski is dreaming of scoring at a World Cup for the first time in a stark warning to Poland's opening Group C opponents Mexico.

The prolific striker played a huge part in Poland's qualifying campaign with nine goals and four assists, with those 13 direct-goal involvements twice as many as any team-mate.

However, he failed to find the net in 270 minutes of play in his only previous World Cup appearance in Russia four years ago, with Poland finishing bottom of its group.

But after scoring 211 goals at club level since that tournament – 42 more than next-best Kylian Mbappe – the Barcelona star is eager to put that right in Qatar.

"I think about the last World Cup for sure," he said. "To score at a World Cup would be a huge dream and I'm going to do everything for this dream.

"I hope in this World Cup it will happen. I am glad for everything I have achieved and these memories for the World Cup, so now is the time to enjoy."

Poland's early exit in Russia was nothing new. It has qualified for three of the past five editions but has failed to make it past the group stage since 1986.

That is in stark contrast to first opponents Mexico, which has progressed from its first-round group in each of its past eight finals appearances, last failing to do so in 1978.

Mexico won its opening match in five of the past six World Cups, though its run of advancing is under threat in a group that also includes Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

Mexico coach Gerardo Martino is under pressure due to some underwhelming results and performances this year, so much so he has labelled himself "public enemy number one".

"I see people happy a colleague loses or does poorly at work," he added in a fiery news conference in September. "I notice an environment that feels comfortable with this.

"The great concern is what impact this has on the group of players. Every time they have to go out to defend the coach, and in itself it is difficult to be a player."

Mexico's warm-up friendlies culminated in a 2-1 loss to Sweden, with that their third loss in five matches, while Poland have won back-to-back matches without conceding.