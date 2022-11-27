In his punditry role with the BBC, Klinsmann accused Iran of having "worked the referee", suggesting getting to the match officials and pushing the boundaries of acceptability was "part of their culture".

Queiroz reacted furiously in a series of posts on Twitter, labelling the comments "a disgrace" as he demanded Klinsmann resign from his position in FIFA's technical study group.

Responding on Sunday, Klinsmann expressed belief his comments were not taken in the way he intended and described Iran's style of play as "admirable".

"There was stuff really taken out of context. I will try to give him a call and calm things down," he told the BBC.

"I have never criticised Carlos or the Iranian bench. Some even thought I was criticising the referee because he didn't do anything about the way they were behaving on the bench.

"All I described was their emotional way of doing things, which is actually admirable in a certain way.

"The whole bench lives the game. They're jumping up and down and Carlos is a very emotional coach, he's constantly on the sidelines trying to give his players all his energy and direction."

Iran's win over Wales gives Queiroz's side very real hope of advancing past the first round of the World Cup for the first time in its history.

A win against the United States would mark the first time Team Melli has won more than one match in a single tournament.