Infantino defends One Love armband ban December 16, 2022 20:24 1:24 min Teams were threatened with sanctions and on-field punishments if they wore the One Love armband at Qatar 2022, measures that FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended on Saturday (AEDT). Interviews Football Gianni Infantino FIFA 2022 FIFA World Cup -Latest Videos 1:35 min FIFA Legends Preview World Cup final 1:24 min Messi v Mbappe: PSG pals set for World Cup final 1:24 min Infantino defends One Love armband ban 1:30 min 'Icon' Sinisa Mihajlovic dies aged 53 0:44 min Morocco to host Club World Cup in February 0:46 min Busquets announces international retirement 0:44 min FIFA to revisit 2026 group stage format 0:22 min Capello gives mixed review of Messi in Qatar 0:46 min Santos leaves Portugal job after World Cup exit 1:40 min Morocco lodges referee complaint from France loss