The captain "will be stronger" for having missed the penalty that led to England being eliminated from Qatar 2022.

That is the opinion of Jordan Henderson, who was substituted shortly before the Three Lions were awarded a second spot-kick in the 2-1 defeat to France.

Kane had scored the first to cancel out Aurelien Tchouameni's first-half goal but his second attempt cleared the crossbar, meaning an Olivier Giroud header proved to be the winner.

❌ 84' @England🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 hopes of a second leveller are blown over the crossbar as @HKane skies his effort from 12 yards after a VAR decision awarded another penalty. What drama! #ENG 1-2 #FRA | Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/WFC9mPURKN#FIFAWorldCup #ENGFRA #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/7LApwp55jg — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 10, 2022

No player in World Cup history has scored more spot-kicks than Kane's four, with this botched effort against his Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris the first he has missed.

"We know how many penalties Harry has scored for us, how many goals he has contributed to even get us here," midfielder Henderson told ITV.

53 - Harry Kane has scored his 53rd goal for England, equalling Wayne Rooney as the joint-highest scorer for the England men's side. Leveller. pic.twitter.com/lsj2GdEk2K — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2022

"He will be stronger for this in the future. He is a world-class striker and our captain. He will bounce back."

Henderson concluded "it wasn't our night", although he felt it could have been with a bit of luck as England went toe-to-toe with Les Bleus.

"We felt good, the performances were really good, the focus and hunger has been really good," he said.

"But you have to give credit to France, who are a good team. I still feel it was there for us to win tonight."

Meanwhile, Henderson's fellow midfielder Declan Rice said manager Gareth Southgate was not to blame for the defeat after England conceded "two goals that you don't really see us concede".

"I hope he stays. There's a lot of talk around that," Rice said.

"I think he's been brilliant for us, and there's been a lot of criticism that's not deserved.

"He's taken us so, so far, further than what people would expect.

"Tonight, he got everything spot on. It's not on him. The tactics were spot on.

"We played the right way, we were aggressive, we stopped [Kylian] Mbappe – he was quiet – and it was two goals against the run of play.

"That isn't down to the manager, it's down to the players on the pitch. I really hope he stays."