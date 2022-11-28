Harry Souttar: speed demon November 28, 2022 17:35 1:04 min The gigantic Socceroos centre-back surprised everyone with his pace against Tunisia, clocking the second-fastest sprint speed in the game. WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand Interviews Football Australia Tunisia Socceroos Harry Souttar 2022 FIFA World Cup -Latest Videos 2:25 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Brazil v Switzerland 2:25 min Casemiro seals World Cup progress for Brazil 1:23 min Alessandro Del Piero's soft spot for Socceroos 1:04 min Harry Souttar: speed demon 1:44 min Bale targeting shock England win 2:00 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Korea Republic v Ghana 2:01 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Cameroon v Serbia 2:07 min Is it too early for Messi to move to MLS? 2:00 min Kudus lifts Ghana after second-half scare 2:01 min Stunning Aboubakar chip ignites Cameroon comeback