German Football chief wants answers December 2, 2022 14:41 1:26 min Bernd Neuendorf says he will sit down with Hansi Flick and senior DFB staff to analyse what went wrong. WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand Interviews Germany Football Group E 2022 FIFA World Cup