England captain Harry Kane missed a late penalty as Les Bleus squeezed through.

Kane cancelled out Aurelien Tchouameni's opener with a 54th-minute penalty but could not repeat the feat in the 84th, blazing his effort high over the bar.

In between the spot-kicks, Oliver Giroud's header, which took a slight deflection off the shoulder of Harry Maguire, had given France an advantage that proved decisive as the defending champion advanced to the last four.

1 - France are the first reigning champion to reach the World Cup semi-finals since Brazil in 1998. Samba. #ENGFRA pic.twitter.com/hOxxRK50dw — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 10, 2022

France will be the heavy favourite to continue it march towards back-to-back title when it faces the Atlas Lions, who became the first African or Arab side to make the last four of a World Cup by defeating Portugal 1-0.