WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand
CHECK OUT OUR match page for all the stats, heat maps and more, here!
England captain Harry Kane missed a late penalty as Les Bleus squeezed through.
Kane cancelled out Aurelien Tchouameni's opener with a 54th-minute penalty but could not repeat the feat in the 84th, blazing his effort high over the bar.
In between the spot-kicks, Oliver Giroud's header, which took a slight deflection off the shoulder of Harry Maguire, had given France an advantage that proved decisive as the defending champion advanced to the last four.
1 - France are the first reigning champion to reach the World Cup semi-finals since Brazil in 1998. Samba. #ENGFRA pic.twitter.com/hOxxRK50dw— OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 10, 2022
France will be the heavy favourite to continue it march towards back-to-back title when it faces the Atlas Lions, who became the first African or Arab side to make the last four of a World Cup by defeating Portugal 1-0.