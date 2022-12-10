Fernandes hit out at the decision to appoint an Argentinian referee for the last-eight game while veteran defender Pepe was another to voice his displeasure.

Portugal was eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the tournament for the first time as Youssef En-Nesyri headed home the only goal of the game in the first half.

3 - Portugal have made the most errors leading to goals at the #WC2022 (3). Gifts. #MORPOR pic.twitter.com/5rWMovrbia — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 10, 2022

However, the performance of referee Facundo Tello was criticised by Portugal's players after the game, in which Fernandes was denied a penalty when he went down under a challenge from Achraf Hakimi.

"I don't know if they are going to give the cup to Argentina. I'm going to say what I think and f*** them," Fernandes told reporters at the Al Thumama Stadium.

"It's very strange that a referee from a team that's still in the tournament referees us. They have clearly tilted the field against us.

"These referees do not officiate in the Champions League. They are not used to this type of game and this pace.

"In the first half there is a clear penalty on me, without any doubt. Never in my life have I let myself fall when I was alone with the goalkeeper and could shoot at the goal."

The Atlas Lions, who also beat Belgium and Spain in Qatar, created history to be Africa's first African World Cup semi-finalists, buy Pepe was left enraged by the performance of Tello.

This comes less than 24 hours after Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates heavily criticised Spanish official Antonio Mateu Lahoz in the aftermath of La Albiceleste's shootout victory over the Netherlands.

"It is unacceptable for an Argentine to referee the game. I am very sad," Pepe said in quotes reported by O Jogo.

"There were 90 minutes in which they always wanted to stop our game with little fouls - the referee did not give a yellow card, did not call attention.

"After yesterday, with Messi talking, an Argentinian comes and whistles. In the second half, nothing was played, there were only eight [additional] minutes.

"We were always on top. They were lucky enough to score a goal. We worked well and did a lot to win the game."

Meanwhile, Portugal's World Cup campaign has been overshadowed by speculation concerning the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, who had his Manchester United contract terminated last month after criticising the club in an interview.

Fernandes refuted the suggestion the talk surrounding Ronaldo had negatively impacted Portugal, saying: "Perhaps because of who he is, people click more often on his news.

"It wasn't for that reason that the team didn't go further. We simply couldn't beat Morocco."

Reflecting on Portugal's campaign in Qatar, Fernandes insisted there had been no issue with their application, preferring to credit Morocco's defensive organisation.

"There are some other teams that could be in the semi-finals," he said. "We had quality and commitment to go further. This was not lacking but unfortunately football has these moments.

"It is very difficult and sad to accept this. I can't say anything about my teammates. They've all been fantastic since the beginning of the tournament.

"It is very difficult to express in words. It is a difficult and sad moment for us. We had the ambition and quality for more. There is always something else that we can leave on the field.

"But I repeat, the delivery and commitment was total. The big difference was that we couldn't score goals, and they knew how to defend very well."