The 30-year-old Eriksen described his comeback as "amazing" as he gears up to represent his country once again.

The Manchester United playmaker suffered a cardiac arrest in June 2021 during his nation's opening Euro 2020 match against Finland.

It was initially unclear whether he would be able to return to football and Eriksen was released by Inter Milan as he was unable to play competitive football in Italy.

A subsequent return to the Premier League with Brentford caught the eye and earned a transfer to Old Trafford while on the international stage the bond within the Denmark national team has become "very tight".

"The first thing that I said publicly was that I wanted to be back and having a chance to be at a World Cup and the time that's happened between then has been really amazing," Eriksen told Sky Sports.

"The bond the team has is very tight, I mean, it's always been tight but definitely after what happened it's been even tighter.

"As a group, even without me the whole group really grew together, together with the country.

"I remember days where there was no fans in stadiums and now it's sold out even before the game has been announced. So, it's just amazing to be part of it, the whole group is in a good place.

"Denmark has changed compared to the last tournament [Euro 2020], because the last tournament that we went to we went through to the semi-finals.

"Now the pressure is on to even get that better than the semi-finals at the Euros. So, I think it's just go as far as possible.

"I think that's changed compared to before where before even the last World Cup in 2018, we had to go through the group and then we take it from there.

"But I think now we're looking at trying to go as far as possible."

Denmark begins its World Cup campaign against Tunisia on November 23 (AEDT) before Group D matches against France and Australia.