Gakpo and Dumfries both made it clear their focus is on the Netherlands amid ongoing speculation regarding their club futures.

Both featured as the Dutch beat the United States 3-1 in a last-16 clash in Qatar, with Dumfries recording a goal and two assists.

PSV forward Gakpo has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and may have attracted further suitors after scoring in each of his first three World Cup appearances.

"To be honest, I'm not thinking about that now, I'm really focused on the tournament," he told reporters after the win over the USA.

"I try to keep performing well, keep helping the team, hopefully when we become world champion we can think about it."

Asked whether his future was a distraction, he replied: "No not really because I just keep trying to stay focused, and the other players don't really talk about this sort of thing, and they help me also in this situation."

Dumfries is another player who has attracted speculation and his performance against the USA would have only served to strengthen any interest.

2 - Denzel Dumfries is the first @OnsOranje player to ever assist two goals in the first half of a World Cup game. Back-to-back. pic.twitter.com/VgaSNd0cz5 — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) December 3, 2022

Chelsea is among the clubs linked with a move for Dumfries, though the Inter Milan right-back made it clear he is happy to continue in Serie A when asked about interest from the Premier League side.

"The only thing I'm focused on right now is the national team, and I play for a very, very, beautiful club in Italy," he said.

"I'm very proud I can play for Inter. I'm not focused on anything else other than the national team and Inter.

"Of course, it's a compliment [to be linked with other clubs]. But I can tell you, when you put the Nerazzurri jersey on, that is a big compliment."