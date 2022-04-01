Djorkaeff predicts tough tournament April 1, 2022 22:41 0:33 min France's Youri Djorkaeff believes the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be a 'very tough' tournament, despite the draw throwing up some tantalising match-ups. World Cup Draw: Spain and Germany selected together in loaded Group E Interviews France Football World Cup Youri Djorkaeff -Latest Videos 0:57 min Guardiola backs Ten Hag for Man Utd gig 4:21 min Terriers back in the winner's circle with Hull win 0:50 min Herdman insists Canada will have 'no fear' 5:11 min Awoniyi makes history in Union win 0:33 min Djorkaeff predicts tough tournament 0:25 min Karembeu says France still favourite 0:32 min Hierro unfazed by tough Spain draw 0:30 min Deschamps wary of Denmark threat 0:37 min Adidas unveils 'fastest ball' it has ever created 0:30 min Spain to face Germany in World Cup