Les Bleus have won all five last-16 matches since the stage was introduced to the tournament in 1986.

France is a heavy favourite to knock the Eagles out at Al Thumama Stadium in what will be the underdog's first knockout World Cup knockout game for 36 years.

France is unbeaten in its past seven meetings with Poland but Deschamps said there can be no complacency from his side in Doha.

"It's not a team we're used to meeting," he told FFF TV. "They have experienced players.

"Obviously, if there is one name to stand out, it's [Robert] Lewandowski, he's one of the best strikers in the world.

"But it's not just him, it's a team that has good organisation, a good athletic presence.

"We have three observers here who are following them closely, we will have all the details. Don't underestimate this team."

Deschamps rung the changes for France's final Group D match, which resulted in a surprising 1-0 loss to Tunisia.

Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Hugo Lloris, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann were among the players who dropped to the bench for that match.

Poland will need to find a way of containing Mbappe, the joint-leading scorer in the tournament with three goals, while Giroud is one shy of becoming his country's all-time leading goalscorer as he is level with Thierry Henry on 51.

Coach Czeslaw Michniewicz said he has “yet to find any weaknesses” in the France team but will need to find some way to get the better of it.

"I have been looking, but I have yet to find any weaknesses. We need to pressure them otherwise they won’t make mistakes," he said.

"They have a wonderful team, a great coach and a nice mix of experienced and young players.”

Poland was criticised for a defensive approach in Qatar but Michniewicz believes now qualification to the knockout phase has been secured, they can release the shackles.

"The teams that haven’t defended well are already at home and watching on television," he said.

"That was our strategy to get through the group phase and now we want to play differently.

"But football is about winning trophies, you cannot let the opponent score easily. Those that do aren’t here any more.

"We have defended well and therefore we get the chance to play France."

The Eagles were beaten 2-0 by Argentina to finish second in Group C.

Poland has faced the reigning champion twice in World Cup matches, beating Brazil 1-0 in 1974 and holding Germany to a goalless draw four years later.

A quarter-final showdown with England or Senegal will be the reward for whoever comes out on top.