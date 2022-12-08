Croatia v Brazil December 8, 2022 23:44 2:30 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Croatia v Brazil WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand Highlights News Croatia Brazil Football World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup -Latest Videos 2:30 min Brazil's exit hits Neymar hard 2:00 min Messi and Argentina survive Dutch shootout 2:31 min Ten Hag unaware Ronaldo wanted exit 2:30 min Modric empathises with Rodrygo 2:30 min Brazil's Casemiro rues painful Croatia loss 2:15 min No underdog or favourite as Euro heavyweights batt 2:00 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Netherlands v Argentina 2:30 min Croatia shocks the world as Brazil is dumped out 2:15 min Sterling available to take on France 2:03 min FIFA to show human rights messages