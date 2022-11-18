Coady ready to step up for England November 18, 2022 08:42 0:49 min England defender Conor Coady feels he can be influential off the pitch as a leader, but will help out the side on it when called upon. Interviews England Football Group B 2022 FIFA World Cup Conor Coady -Latest Videos 0:49 min Coady ready to step up for England 0:34 min Enrique confident about Spain chances 0:34 min Van Dijk sad for Mane 0:35 min Tchouameni says top nations fear France 0:38 min Surreal journey for Soccerookie Rowles 1:52 min Ronaldo brands lack of suitors claims as 'garbage' 2:25 min Portugal pummels Nigeria without Ronaldo 1:30 min Sydney FC humbles Ange's Celtic with shock win 0:49 min Mane ruled out of entire World Cup for Senegal 1:18 min Suitors line up to buy Liverpool amid sale reports