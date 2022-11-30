La Albiceleste topped Group C while despite defeat, due to Mexico's 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia, the Poles snatched second place by virtue of a superior goal difference to El Tri.

Although Wojciech Szczesny brilliantly saved Messi’s first-half spot-kick, Mac Allister and Alvarez struck after the break as Argentina advanced from the group phase for the 13th time in 14 attempts.

However, due to Saudi Arabia's late goal against Mexico, Poland joined Argentina in the knockout stage courtesy of superior goal difference, progressing to the round of 16 for the first time since 1986.