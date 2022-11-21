World Cup: USA v Wales LIVE NOW

2022 FIFA World Cup
United States and Wales get their campaigns underway in Group B, as they meet in the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage at Al Rayyan Stadium.

FULL TIME | USA 1-1 Wales

Gareth Bale's penalty gave Wales a deserved draw on its long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup.

GOAL! USA 1-1 Wales

Gareth Bale buries the spot kick to equalise for Wales, game on!

 

PENALTY!

Gareth Bale is brought down in the box in the 79th minute and the referee points to the spot!

The second-half is underway!

 

Half-time: United States 1-0 Wales

United States takes the lead through Timothy Weah

 

Wales is back on the big stage!

Here's how they line up

 

