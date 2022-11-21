World Cup: USA v Wales LIVE NOW

WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FULL TIME | USA 1-1 Wales
Gareth Bale's penalty gave Wales a deserved draw on its long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup.
FT | 🇺🇸 1-1 🏴@GarethBale11 scores the goal for Cymru as we return to Cwpan y Byd for the first time in 64 years. Hanes! #ArBenYByd | #FIFAWorldCup | #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/qTV4iLwtdg— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) November 21, 2022
GOAL! USA 1-1 Wales
Gareth Bale buries the spot kick to equalise for Wales, game on!
⚽️🏴GOAL! @GarethBale11— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 21, 2022
buries the spot kick as #WAL gets the equaliser against #USA
📺 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/BCuWGeaKJW
#USAWAL #FIFAWorldCup #WC2022
GÔL | 🇺🇸 1-1 🏴— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) November 21, 2022
BAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!
CWPAN Y BYD!!!!!!!
CYMRU!!!!!! #ArBenYByd | #FIFAWorldCup | #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/T7uS7S3QGt
PENALTY!
Gareth Bale is brought down in the box in the 79th minute and the referee points to the spot!
The second-half is underway!
Into the second 45 ⏱#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 21, 2022
Half-time: United States 1-0 Wales
HIMothy. pic.twitter.com/AZ1DUNI25U— U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 21, 2022
United States takes the lead through Timothy Weah
36' - GOAL: USA!!!!!!!— U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 21, 2022
CP10 to Tim and we're ahead!!!!
🇺🇸 USA 1 - 0 WAL 🏴 pic.twitter.com/8tYoHj4U6V
Wales is back on the big stage!
64 years later... @Cymru are back at the #FIFAWorldCup! 🏴 pic.twitter.com/2bcxGZkpDI— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 21, 2022
Here's how they line up
🇺🇸🏴 | STARTING XI— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) November 21, 2022
HANES! CWPAN Y BYD! #ArBenYByd | #FIFAWorldCup | #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/IGtOt7HJsL
Here we go. 🇺🇸— U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 21, 2022
🇺🇸

Full Lineup Notes » https://t.co/DvhSXPvqRy
#USMNT x @Visa