World Cup: Switzerland v Cameroon LIVE NOW

GLOrious chances 65' CHANCES!! End-to-end stuff as Anguissa (#CMR) and Vargas #SUI trade glorious chances! Yet it remains 1-0 #CMR | #SUICMR #FIFAWorldCup 📺 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/JKOmRnFUgo pic.twitter.com/lL9Mc2syH0 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 24, 2022 Switzerland takes the lead and it just had to be Embolo! 48' GOOAAALLL! Football has a knack for producing these storylines and here's another one. Cameroon-born Breel Embolo scores #SUI's opener, against #CMR | #SUICMR #FIFAWorldCup 📺 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/JKOmRnoiRO pic.twitter.com/x0pnV3GdhU — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 24, 2022 The tale of the tape at half-time 🔢 🇨🇭🇨🇲 Which team will break the deadlock? #SUI and #CMR get the second half underway in their Group G opener, here are the stats from a fascinating opening period! #SUICMR #FIFAWorldCup 📺 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/7vjYJk4I4y pic.twitter.com/6oN0xLqC0a — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 24, 2022