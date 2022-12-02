2022 FIFA World Cup
2022 FIFA World Cup

World Cup: Serbia v Switzerland LIVE NOW

Switzerland sits second in Group G and favourites to join Brazil in the FIFA World Cup last 16 but a win for Serbia would change all that.

Milos Veljkovic of Serbia tussles with Breel Embolo of Switzerland during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Serbia and Switzerland at Stadium 974 on December 02, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand

follow our live match page for all the stats, heat maps and more, here!

 

TERRIFIC SWISS GOAL

 

WHAT An action-packed FIRST HALF

 

IT'S ALL SQUARE ONCE AGAIN

SERBIA GOES AHEAD

 

All level

RARE COMPANY

 

sWitzerland leadS

The Line-ups are in!

News Switzerland Football Serbia Group G 2022 FIFA World Cup
Previous Korea Republic v Portugal
Read
Korea Republic v Portugal
Next World Cup: Cameroon v Brazil LIVE NOW
Read
World Cup: Cameroon v Brazil LIVE NOW
-

Latest Stories

>