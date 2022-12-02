World Cup: Serbia v Switzerland LIVE NOW

TERRIFIC SWISS GOAL

48' ⚽️GOOOAAALLL! That did not take long to get the 2nd half off to a flyer and it's Remo Freuler for Switzerland who score.! #SRB 2-3 #SUI | Follow it LIVE HERE👉 https://t.co/ayWYY0K1F7#FIFAWorldCup #SRBSUI #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/D5oWUoZcgl — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 2, 2022

WHAT An action-packed FIRST HALF

🍊 It's half-time at Stadium 974 with four goals shared between #SRB and #SUI. Unsurprisingly the stats are almost identical at this stage 👀 | Follow the 2nd half LIVE HERE👉 https://t.co/ayWYY0K1F7#FIFAWorldCup #SRBSUI #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/3JkohhISW1 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 2, 2022

IT'S ALL SQUARE ONCE AGAIN

44' ⚽️GOOOAAALLL! Breel Embolo could not miss from close range to draw Switzerland level as the first half draws to a close. What a first half! #SRB 2-2 #SUI | Follow it LIVE HERE👉 https://t.co/ayWYY0K1F7#FIFAWorldCup #SRBSUI #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/3PIfgnzHg0 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 2, 2022

SERBIA GOES AHEAD

35' ⚽️GOOOAAALLL! A mistake proves costly for Switzerland as Dusan Vlahovic takes advantage to put Serbia ahead and provisionally into second spot in the group! #SRB 2-1 #SUI | Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/ayWYY114H7#FIFAWorldCup #SRBSUI #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/NCEKNA86TK — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 2, 2022

All level

26' ⚽️GOOOAAALLL! A brilliant glancing header from Aleksandar Mitrovic draws Serbia level and second spot in Group G is a three-horse race again! #SRB 1-1 #SUI | Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/ayWYY0K1F7#FIFAWorldCUP #SRBSUI #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/RhO58hhuiL — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 2, 2022

RARE COMPANY

3 - Xherdan Shaqiri is one of three players to score at each of the last three World Cup tournaments - the others are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Podium. pic.twitter.com/YUA8SCbown — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2022

sWitzerland leadS

