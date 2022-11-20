World Cup: Qatar v Ecuador LIVE NOW November 20, 2022 17:34 It's host nation Qatar up against fourth-placed South American qualifier Ecuador in the 2022 FIFA World Cup opener. Getty Images WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand.Here's how the teams line up for the tournament opener: Here’s how 🇶🇦 and 🇪🇨 line-up today!#Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 20, 2022 https://www.beinsports.com/au/2022-fifa-world-cup/news/opening-ceremony-gets-qatar-2022-under-way/1990240 News Ecuador Football Group A Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Previous Opening Ceremony gets Qatar 2022 under way Read Next - Latest Stories November 20, 2022 17:34 World Cup: Qatar v Ecuador LIVE NOW November 20, 2022 17:12 Opening Ceremony gets Qatar 2022 under way November 19, 2022 23:42 France ace Benzema ruled out of World Cup November 19, 2022 22:01 Spain squad has the perfect mix for Garcia November 19, 2022 19:47 Benzema injury worry for France November 19, 2022 17:47 Hazard's best would boost Belgium November 19, 2022 17:35 Ronaldo uproar of no concern for Portugal teammate November 19, 2022 17:21 Kane eyes World Cup glory in Qatar November 19, 2022 17:00 Qatar plotting historic win against Ecuador November 19, 2022 15:40 European nations set to defy FIFA