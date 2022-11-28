World Cup: Portugal v Uruguay LIVE NOW

2022 FIFA World Cup
Portugal will be looking to book its place in the last 16 with a win over Uruguay in a mouth-watering group H tie.

FULL TIME | POrtugal 2-0 Uruguay 

 

GOAL! Bruno Fernandes converts the spot kick, scoring his second as the last 16 beckons for Portugal

 

90' PENALTY! a handball in the box, and the referee points to the spot giving portugal the chance to make it 2-0!

 

Maxi gomez hits the post! Uruguay almost equalises through substitue Maxi gomez, but his strike cannons off the post

54' GOAL! Bruno Fernandes's cross finds its way in to give Portugal the lead!

32' Rodrigo Bentancur with a golden chance to give Uruguay the lead, but his effort is saved by Costa.

