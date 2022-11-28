World Cup: Portugal v Uruguay LIVE NOW

WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand
follow our live match page for all the stats, heat maps and more, here!
FULL TIME | POrtugal 2-0 Uruguay
GOAL! Bruno Fernandes converts the spot kick, scoring his second as the last 16 beckons for Portugal
90' PENALTY! a handball in the box, and the referee points to the spot giving portugal the chance to make it 2-0!
Maxi gomez hits the post! Uruguay almost equalises through substitue Maxi gomez, but his strike cannons off the post
54' GOAL! Bruno Fernandes's cross finds its way in to give Portugal the lead!
32' Rodrigo Bentancur with a golden chance to give Uruguay the lead, but his effort is saved by Costa.
Line-Ups are in
In today's other results:
WATCH: Casemiro seals World Cup progress for Brazil