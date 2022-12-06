World Cup: Portugal v Switzerland LIVE NOW

WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FULL TIME | Portugal 6-1 Switzerland
90+3' GOAL! Rafael Leao gets on the scoresheet in stoppage time to get a sixth for Portugal
67' GOAL! Goncalo Ramos completes his hat-trick in an incredible world cup debut! Portugal leads 5-1
58' GOAL! Switzerland hits straight back through Manuel Akanji
55' goAL! Portugal gets a fourth through Raphael Guerreiro, Switzerland has capitulated
51' GOAL! Goncalo Ramos gets his second to put POrtugal in cruise control!
HALF TIME: Portugal 2-0 Switzerland
33' GOAL! A towering header from Pepe makes it 2-0 for Portugal!
17' GOAL! Goncalo Ramos gives Portugal the lead with a stunning striker, justifying his selection ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.
LINE-UPS ARE IN!