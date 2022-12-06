2022 FIFA World Cup
World Cup: Portugal v Switzerland LIVE NOW

No room for Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI, but will he Portugal superstar fire off the bench to see off Switzerland and reach the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals?

Getty Images

follow our live match page for all the stats, heat maps and more, here!

 

 

FULL TIME | Portugal 6-1 Switzerland

90+3' GOAL! Rafael Leao gets on the scoresheet in stoppage time to get a sixth for Portugal

67' GOAL! Goncalo Ramos completes his hat-trick in an incredible world cup debut! Portugal leads 5-1 

58' GOAL! Switzerland hits straight back through Manuel Akanji

55' goAL! Portugal gets a fourth through Raphael Guerreiro, Switzerland has capitulated

 

 

51' GOAL! Goncalo Ramos gets his second to put POrtugal in cruise control!

HALF TIME: Portugal 2-0 Switzerland

33' GOAL!  A towering header from Pepe makes it 2-0 for Portugal!

17' GOAL! Goncalo Ramos gives Portugal the lead with a stunning striker, justifying his selection ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

LINE-UPS ARE IN!

 

 

 

 

 

