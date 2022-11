😅 HALF-TIME! #MARCRO exploded to life in the last two minutes of the first half, with #CRO's Nikola Vlasic going closest to breaking the deadlock! 0-0 in Al Bayt | #MARCRO #FIFAWorldCup



📺 Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/9KJP0W9J8u pic.twitter.com/xor7ocReYh