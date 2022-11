⚽️🇯🇵🇨🇷 We're underway for #JPN v #CRC at the #FIFAWorldCup, where the Asia powerhouse will be looking to follow up its shock win over #GER with another strong performance! Follow LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/8PQmIGPK7V#FIFAWorldCUP #JPNCRC #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/mCCxQIoT9v