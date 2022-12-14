2022 FIFA World Cup
2022 FIFA World Cup

World Cup: France v Morocco LIVE NOW

Will reigning champion France set up a final showdown with Argentina, or will Morocco continue its FIFA World Cup miracle?

WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand

follow our live match page for all the stats, heat maps and more, here!

 

 

 

FULL TIME: France 2-0 Morocco

 

79' GOAL! Randal Kolo Muani makes an immediate impact after coming on to make it 2-0 for France 

STATS - Morocco creeping into the ascendancy with more of the ball, but yet to convert it into a goal

WOW! Morocco almost takes the lead right before half-time, with what would have been an incredible goal, but Jawad El Yamiq's overhead kick hits the post

17' Olivier Giroud hits the post as France goes looking for a second. Big let off for Morocco

10' CHANCE! Azzedine Ounahi looks for the immediate response for Morocco, but his long-range strike is saved well by Hugo Lloris

 

5' GOAL! Theo Hernandez finds the break through as France takes an early lead. A dream start for Didier Deschamps' side!

THE LINE-UPS are in!

 

 

 

 

