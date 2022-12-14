World Cup: France v Morocco LIVE NOW December 14, 2022 01:48 Will reigning champion France set up a final showdown with Argentina, or will Morocco continue its FIFA World Cup miracle? NurPhoto WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demandfollow our live match page for all the stats, heat maps and more, here! FULL TIME: France 2-0 Morocco ⏱ FULL TIME | #FRA 2-0 #MAR Morocco fought valiantly, but couldn't match @FrenchTeam as the reigning champion books its place in the @FIFAWorldCup final#Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup #FRAMAR pic.twitter.com/UyxgCQ5BIl — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 14, 2022 79' GOAL! Randal Kolo Muani makes an immediate impact after coming on to make it 2-0 for France Right place, right time 💥#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/zeiuBjKElV — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 14, 2022 STATS - Morocco creeping into the ascendancy with more of the ball, but yet to convert it into a goal 📈 #MAR ramping it up and doing more with the ball, but can the Atlas Lions convert it into a goal? Follow the second-half LIVE 👉 https://t.co/1nRRDXZcZ9 #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup #FRAMAR pic.twitter.com/HSHtqEutPk — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 14, 2022 WOW! Morocco almost takes the lead right before half-time, with what would have been an incredible goal, but Jawad El Yamiq's overhead kick hits the post OFF THE POST 😳 Nearly a spectacular goal from El Yamiq! 🇲🇦 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 14, 2022 17' Olivier Giroud hits the post as France goes looking for a second. Big let off for Morocco 🇫🇷OFF THE POST! @_OlivierGiroud_ gets in behind the #MAR defence and SMASHES the post! It remains 1-0 to #FRA Follow the match LIVE here 👉 https://t.co/1nRRDXZcZ9 #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup #FRAMAR pic.twitter.com/JQ35DmAc6l — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 14, 2022 10' CHANCE! Azzedine Ounahi looks for the immediate response for Morocco, but his long-range strike is saved well by Hugo Lloris 5' GOAL! Theo Hernandez finds the break through as France takes an early lead. A dream start for Didier Deschamps' side! The finish from Theo Hernandez 🎯#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/0x1iCRMjgL — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 14, 2022 THE LINE-UPS are in! A tactical look at today's line-ups 🧠 What are the key battles ahead?#FIFAWorldCup | #FRA #MAR — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 14, 2022 News France Football Morocco World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup Previous Kovacic claims referee cost Croatia in semi-final Read Next France v Morocco Read - Latest Stories December 15, 2022 00:08 Deschamps turns focus straight to Argentina December 14, 2022 23:59 Griezmann wary of facing Messi threat in final December 14, 2022 23:50 Regragui and Morocco 'made Africa proud' December 14, 2022 22:40 Mbappe wins battle PSG mate Hakimi December 14, 2022 21:57 France beats brave Morocco to reach WC final December 14, 2022 20:10 Dalic hopes Modric plays on for Croatia December 14, 2022 18:22 Tomori determined to 'do more' after England snub December 14, 2022 02:38 Friends become rivals in Qatar December 14, 2022 01:49 2022 FIFA World Cup: France v Morocco December 14, 2022 01:48 World Cup: France v Morocco LIVE NOW