2022 FIFA World Cup
2022 FIFA World Cup

World Cup: France v Australia LIVE NOW

This is the moment Australian fans have been waiting for! It's the Socceroos up against the defending World Cup champion, France, in a Group D showdown!

Getty Images

WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Follow our live match commentary, with stats, heat maps and more, here!

 

LIVE COMMENTARY

 

21' Mitch Duke inches away from a long-range screamer, but it flashes wide of the post 

9' GOAL!! The Socceroos take a shock lead through Craig Goodwin!

Here's how both teams line up!

News France Football Australia Group D Socceroos 2022 FIFA World Cup
Previous World Cup: Mexico v Poland LIVE NOW
Read
World Cup: Mexico v Poland LIVE NOW
Next Portugal stars 'drawn' together
Read
Portugal stars 'drawn' together
-

Latest Stories

>