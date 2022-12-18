World Cup Final: Argentina v France LIVE NOW

WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand
ARGENTina wins the world cup!
👑🤩 Montiel converts his penalty, @Argentina HAS WON THE #FIFAWorldCup!! #ARGFRA 💥🎉 pic.twitter.com/oOfj6haD6r— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
Martinez with a clutch save
120+3' WHAT. A. SAVE!! Emi Martinez denies Muani with a CLUTCH save at the death!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
Follow it LIVE here 👉 https://t.co/JHZVXRSsnU#FIFAWordCup #Qatar2022 #ARGFRA pic.twitter.com/vcPHdvx770
Mbappe scores his hat-trick to draw france level
118' GOOOAALL! @KMbappe makes no mistake from the spot to bring up his hat-trick and bring it to #ARG 3-3 #FRA— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
Follow it LIVE here 👉 https://t.co/JHZVXRSsnU#FIFAWordCup #Qatar2022 #ARGFRA pic.twitter.com/WZ37U1ianR
Penalty to france
116' PENALTY #FRA! The ball canons off Montiel's arm, IN THE AREA! @KMbappe to take— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
Follow it LIVE here 👉 https://t.co/JHZVXRSsnU#FIFAWordCup #Qatar2022 #ARGFRA
Messi puts argentina in front
109' GOOOOAAAAALLL!!! It just had to be Messi! The little wizard puts #ARG up 3-2!! 10 to go!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
109' GOOOOAAAAALLL!!! It just had to be Messi! The little wizard puts #ARG up 3-2!! 10 to go!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
Argentina goes close!
105' WOW! How did #ARG NOT scores there! So close 🤏🏻— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
105' WOW! How did #ARG NOT scores there! So close 🤏🏻— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
Lloris with the clutch save earlier
📸 Hugo Lloris making sure this one didn't end at full-time with a clutch save!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
📸 Hugo Lloris making sure this one didn't end at full-time with a clutch save!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
...And we're off to extra time
🤏🏻 CHANCE!! Messi stings the palms of Hugo Lloris, but ultimately, we're off to extra-time to decide this one!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
Follow it LIVE here 👉 https://t.co/JHZVXRSsnU#FIFAWordCup #Qatar2022 #ARGFRA pic.twitter.com/qAG1v45p4e
STAT Attack!
🔢 STAT! The @KMbappe influence!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
🔢 STAT! The @KMbappe influence!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
Mbappe things
📸 The moment @KMbappe said ' not today' before firing #FRA right back into this enthralling #FIFAWorldCup final...— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
Follow it LIVE here 👉 https://t.co/JHZVXRSsnU#FIFAWordCup #Qatar2022 #ARGFRA pic.twitter.com/YisHfQfvtS
And he's done it again!!
81' GOOAAALLLL!! @KMbappe strikes again and it's #ARG 2-2 #FRA!! Incredible scenes here as the young star drags his side back into the #FIFAWorldCup final!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
Follow it LIVE here 👉 https://t.co/JHZVXRSsnU#FIFAWordCup #Qatar2022 #ARGFRA pic.twitter.com/DDVYrbMBdH
Mbappe converts from the spot
79' GOOOAAALLL! @KMbappe slots it home from the penalty spot to drag one back for #FRA— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
79' GOOOAAALLL! @KMbappe slots it home from the penalty spot to drag one back for #FRA— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
Penalty france
79' PENALTY!! @Notamendi30 drags down Kolo Muani and @KMbappe has a chance to drag one back for #FRA— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
Follow it LIVE here 👉 https://t.co/JHZVXRSsnU#FIFAWordCup #Qatar2022 #ARGFRA
Could Camavinga be the answer for France?
🧐 Do you agree with @DanielSturridge on Eduardo Camavinga?— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
🧐 Do you agree with @DanielSturridge on Eduardo Camavinga?— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
The tale of the tape at half-time
🍊 Half-time oranges and it's #ARG leading #FRA 2-0 thanks to goals from Messi and Di Maria... Here are the stats that matter!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
Follow it LIVE here 👉 https://t.co/JHZVXRSsnU#FIFAWordCup #Qatar2022 #ARGFRA pic.twitter.com/9HPk4dYnzG
Reactions to that goal...
Wow. What a goal from Argentina. The genius of Messi, the vision of MacAllister, the finish of an Angel.— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 18, 2022
What a goal!!!! Recover the ball, play quickly forward plus quality. Top!— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) December 18, 2022
ANGEL DE MI VIDAAAAAAAA— Javier Mascherano (@Mascherano) December 18, 2022
Goal of the tournament. Wow.— Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) December 18, 2022
I would say one of the best goals in a World cup final ever... Nice finish brooo... 😎😁 #DiMaria #ÖzilBounce— Mesut Özil (@M10) December 18, 2022
Di Maria doubles the lead for Argentina
37' GOOOAAALLL!! Di Maria finishes a brilliant #ARG move to double the lead for the South Americans! #ARG 2-0 #FRA— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
Follow it LIVE here 👉 https://t.co/JHZVXRSsnU#FIFAWordCup #Qatar2022 #ARGFRA pic.twitter.com/GqiGvpZ8kM
Stat hunter!
👌🏻 Lionel Messi adds a big one to the stat collection!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
👌🏻 Lionel Messi adds a big one to the stat collection!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
Messi fires Argentina into the lead
⚽️⚽️ GOOAALLLL! ⚽️⚽️ That man Messi fires #ARG into the lead from the penalty spot! #ARG 1-0 #FRA | Follow it LIVE here 👉 https://t.co/JHZVXRARwm#FIFAWordCup #Qatar2022 #ARGFRA pic.twitter.com/aqBVFA3QmV— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
Penalty to argentina
22' PENALTY #ARG! Di Maria is clipped by Dembele and Szymon Marciniak points to the spot! Messi to take!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
Follow it LIVE here 👉 https://t.co/JHZVXRARwm#FIFAWordCup #Qatar2022 #ARGFRA live
So, who wins this one?
💁🏻♂️ Who wins the #FIFAWorldCup final?!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
💁🏻♂️ Who wins the #FIFAWorldCup final?!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
A big name returns for Argentina
😍🇦🇷 Back where he belongs!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
😍🇦🇷 Back where he belongs!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
An early stat!
🔢 STAT!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
🔢 STAT!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
Train spotting in Lusail: WC final edition
🤩 Faces in the crowd at the #FIFAWorldCup Final!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
🤩 Faces in the crowd at the #FIFAWorldCup Final!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
LINE-UPS are in
🎉🇦🇷🇫🇷 We've arrived at the 64th match of the #FIFAWorldCup! It's #ARG v #FRA in the final!! Can Les Bleus go back-to-back, or will Messi's side make history?!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2022
Follow it LIVE here 👉 https://t.co/JxveBDdU5T#FIFAWordCup #Qatar2022 #ARGFRA pic.twitter.com/ggGcQbIbRt