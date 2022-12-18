2022 FIFA World Cup
World Cup Final: Argentina v France LIVE NOW

It's the 64th match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as Lionel Messi's Argentina takes on Kylian Mbappe's France in the final.

ARGENTina wins the world cup!

Martinez with a clutch save

Mbappe scores his hat-trick to draw france level

Penalty to france

Messi puts argentina in front

Argentina goes close!

Lloris with the clutch save earlier

...And we're off to extra time

STAT Attack!

Mbappe things

And he's done it again!!

Mbappe converts from the spot

Penalty france

Could Camavinga be the answer for France?

The tale of the tape at half-time

Reactions to that goal...

Di Maria doubles the lead for Argentina

Stat hunter!

Messi fires Argentina into the lead

Penalty to argentina

So, who wins this one?

A big name returns for Argentina

An early stat!

Train spotting in Lusail: WC final edition

LINE-UPS are in

 

 

 

