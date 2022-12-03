World Cup: England v Senegal LIVE NOW

COMFORTABLE IN THE END FOR ENGLAND

It's FULL-TIME and after a battle in the first-half England proved too good for Senegal to book a showdown with France🇫🇷 in the quarter-finals. | #ENG 3-0 #SEN | Match stats and more here👉 https://t.co/73igarr3hX#FIFAWorldCup #ENGSEN #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/GObbO7b7jM — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 4, 2022

ENGLAND RUNNING AWAY WITH IT

TIME FOR A BREAK

🍊 It's half-time at Al Bayt Stadium with two goals late in the opening stanza putting @England in control after Senegal spurned its chances. #ENG 2-0 #SEN | Follow the 2nd half LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/73igarI6jX#FIFAWorldCup #ENGSEN #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/2yFs76Mvha — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 4, 2022



KANE ENDS HIS WORLD CUP SCORING DROUGHT

45+3' ⚽️GOOOAAALLL! England takes advantage of an out-of-shape Senegal with captain Harry Kane on target for the first time at #Qatar2022. | #ENG 2-0 #SEN | Follow 2nd half LIVE HERE👉 https://t.co/73igarr3hX#FIFAWorldCup #ENGSEN pic.twitter.com/9KDxHCNoSI — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 4, 2022

ENGLAND TAKES THE LEAD

39' ⚽️GOOOAAALLL! A clinical finish from Jordan Henderson to cap off a sharp England move opens the scoring. It's just his third international goal. #ENG 1-0 #SEN | Follow it LIVE HERE👉 https://t.co/73igarr3hX#FIFAWorldCup #ENGSEN #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/ogErPqzj5B — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 4, 2022



young gun

2 - Jude Bellingham (19y 158d) is the second teenager to start in a #FIFAWorldCup knockout stage game for England, after Michael Owen (18y 198d) against Argentina in 1998. Spotlight. pic.twitter.com/tMxGc2TV5u — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 4, 2022



THE TEAM PHOTOS

📸 Here are players that started the game for #ENG and #SEN. Will they be the ones that make the difference or will the bench players leave their mark?

Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/73igarr3hX#FIFAWorldCup #ENGSEN #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/5tVj11Aacg — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 4, 2022



THE LINE-UPS ARE IN