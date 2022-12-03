World Cup: England v Senegal LIVE NOW

WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand
follow our live match page for all the stats, heat maps and more, here!
COMFORTABLE IN THE END FOR ENGLAND
It's FULL-TIME and after a battle in the first-half England proved too good for Senegal to book a showdown with France🇫🇷 in the quarter-finals. | #ENG 3-0 #SEN | Match stats and more here👉 https://t.co/73igarr3hX#FIFAWorldCup #ENGSEN #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/GObbO7b7jM— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 4, 2022
ENGLAND RUNNING AWAY WITH IT
57' ⚽️GOOOAAALLL! Bukayo Saka snares his third goal at #Qatar2022 with a clipped finish over Edouard Mendy to extend England's lead. Becoming lop-sided now. | #ENG 3-0 #SEN | Follow LIVE HERE👉 https://t.co/73igarr3hX#FIFAWorldCup #ENGSEN pic.twitter.com/t0iciprsPn— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 4, 2022
TIME FOR A BREAK
🍊 It's half-time at Al Bayt Stadium with two goals late in the opening stanza putting @England in control after Senegal spurned its chances. #ENG 2-0 #SEN | Follow the 2nd half LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/73igarI6jX#FIFAWorldCup #ENGSEN #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/2yFs76Mvha— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 4, 2022
KANE ENDS HIS WORLD CUP SCORING DROUGHT
45+3' ⚽️GOOOAAALLL! England takes advantage of an out-of-shape Senegal with captain Harry Kane on target for the first time at #Qatar2022. | #ENG 2-0 #SEN | Follow 2nd half LIVE HERE👉 https://t.co/73igarr3hX#FIFAWorldCup #ENGSEN pic.twitter.com/9KDxHCNoSI— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 4, 2022
ENGLAND TAKES THE LEAD
39' ⚽️GOOOAAALLL! A clinical finish from Jordan Henderson to cap off a sharp England move opens the scoring. It's just his third international goal. #ENG 1-0 #SEN | Follow it LIVE HERE👉 https://t.co/73igarr3hX#FIFAWorldCup #ENGSEN #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/ogErPqzj5B— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 4, 2022
young gun
2 - Jude Bellingham (19y 158d) is the second teenager to start in a #FIFAWorldCup knockout stage game for England, after Michael Owen (18y 198d) against Argentina in 1998. Spotlight. pic.twitter.com/tMxGc2TV5u— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 4, 2022
THE TEAM PHOTOS
📸 Here are players that started the game for #ENG and #SEN. Will they be the ones that make the difference or will the bench players leave their mark?— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 4, 2022
Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/73igarr3hX#FIFAWorldCup #ENGSEN #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/5tVj11Aacg
THE LINE-UPS ARE IN
The line-ups are in for #ENG🏴 v #SEN🇺🇸 at Al Bayt Stadium with the winner advancing to meet world champion #FRA in the quarter-finals. Kick-off in 10 minutes.— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 4, 2022
Follow it LIVE HERE 👉 https://t.co/73igarr3hX#FIFAWorldCup #ENGSEN #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/6J28sevLUQ