World Cup: England v Iran LIVE NOW

90+13' Taremi finishes with a double in thrashing
90+1 Grealish gets in on the party
90+1' GOOAAALLL! @JackGrealish makes it six in what is a confirmed ROUT! England 6-1 Iran, with 10 minutes stoppage time to go! | #ENGIRN #FIFAWorldCup— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 21, 2022
71' Marcus Rashford, super sub!
65' Iran hits back through Porto striker Taremi
62' England makes it four as Saka gets his double!
STAT!
The tale of the tape at half-time
44' and 45+1' England goes 3-0 up!
⚽️⚽️ Bang bang! @EnglandFootball strikes twice in quick succession through @BukayoSaka87 and @sterling7! It's England 3-0 Iran— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 21, 2022
#ENGIRN #FIFAWorldCup
