World Cup: England v Iran LIVE NOW

England is winless in its last six matches. Will that run end today against Iran in the second match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Getty Images

Who was man of the match in England's big win over Iran?

90+13' Taremi finishes with a double in thrashing

90+1 Grealish gets in on the party

71' Marcus Rashford, super sub!

 

 

65' Iran hits back through Porto striker Taremi

 

62' England makes it four as Saka gets his double! 

STAT!

 

The tale of the tape at half-time 

 

44' and 45+1' England goes 3-0 up!

 

STAT!

 

 

37' Bellingham strikes as England takes the lead!

 

An early substitution for IRan

 

It's a start for Jude Bellingham, line-ups are in!

 

 

